Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Holdings Reduced by Carrhae Capital LLP

Carrhae Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.2% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $89,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,354,877,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,293,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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