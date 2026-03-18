Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) versus Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Xeris Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $10,000.00 723.84 -$4.68 million ($2.31) -1.35 Xeris Biopharma $291.85 million 3.31 $550,000.00 ($0.01) -561.00

Xeris Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaunos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaunos Therapeutics and Xeris Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Xeris Biopharma 0 3 4 0 2.57

Xeris Biopharma has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 92.51%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Alaunos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -167.97% -120.74% Xeris Biopharma 0.19% -5.33% 0.16%

Risk and Volatility

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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