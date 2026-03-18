Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.3150 and last traded at $1.3150. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Agilyx ASA Trading Down 8.0%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

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About Agilyx ASA

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Agilyx ASA is a Norway-based company specializing in advanced chemical recycling solutions for post-consumer and industrial plastic waste. The firm develops and commercializes technologies that break down complex polymers—such as polystyrene and mixed plastics—into their molecular building blocks. By applying proprietary pyrolysis processes, Agilyx converts plastic feedstocks into styrene monomer, synthetic oil and other circular feedstocks, which can be reintroduced into the petrochemical value chain.

The company’s core business activities include the operation of demonstration and commercial-scale recycling facilities, the licensing of its technology to strategic partners and the provision of engineering and technical services.

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