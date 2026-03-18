AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of AECOM worth $95,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $21,977,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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