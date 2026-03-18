Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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