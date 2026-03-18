ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Up 12.6% – Should You Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 211,360 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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