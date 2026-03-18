Adom Greenland Purchases 500 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) insider Adom Greenland bought 500 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,106. This trade represents a 15.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 0.0%

COFS opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

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ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ChoiceOne Financial Services

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 74.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 153.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

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