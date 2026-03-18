Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.42.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $254.20 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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