Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,250,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,010,272 shares.The stock last traded at $13.81 and had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 63,103 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $831,066.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 272,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,130.67. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 516,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,746.90. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,350,698 shares of company stock valued at $34,449,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,618,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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