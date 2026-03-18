Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.07). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

More Academy Sports and Outdoors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company returned capital and boosted dividend — management repurchased stock and announced a 15% quarterly dividend increase, and the firm generated meaningful adjusted free cash flow in FY2025, which supports shareholder-friendly actions. GlobeNewswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Company returned capital and boosted dividend — management repurchased stock and announced a 15% quarterly dividend increase, and the firm generated meaningful adjusted free cash flow in FY2025, which supports shareholder-friendly actions. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish — Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an Outperform rating with a $65 price target, signaling a significant upside case versus current levels. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirms Outperform

Some analysts remain bullish — Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an Outperform rating with a $65 price target, signaling a significant upside case versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed full Q4 results and presented its earnings deck/call transcript — useful for digging into segment trends, store openings (24 in 2025; guidance for 20–25 in 2026), and management commentary on the consumer. Q4 Presentation / Press Release

Company filed full Q4 results and presented its earnings deck/call transcript — useful for digging into segment trends, store openings (24 in 2025; guidance for 20–25 in 2026), and management commentary on the consumer. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and weaker guidance pressured the print — Q4 GAAP EPS $1.98 (below consensus) and revenue $1.72B (below estimates); management guided FY2026 comp-sales to -1% to +2% and flagged consumer softness (higher delinquencies, traffic declines among lower‑income shoppers). Investing.com: Academy Sports misses estimates

Earnings miss and weaker guidance pressured the print — Q4 GAAP EPS $1.98 (below consensus) and revenue $1.72B (below estimates); management guided FY2026 comp-sales to -1% to +2% and flagged consumer softness (higher delinquencies, traffic declines among lower‑income shoppers). Negative Sentiment: Inventory and traffic dynamics are a concern — merchandise inventories rose ~15% YoY while comp sales declined, implying potential margin pressure if markdowns or promotions are needed. MarketBeat: Stock Sinks After Earnings

Inventory and traffic dynamics are a concern — merchandise inventories rose ~15% YoY while comp sales declined, implying potential margin pressure if markdowns or promotions are needed. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $49 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, signaling caution from another institutional voice and adding selling pressure. Benzinga: Barclays Lowers PT

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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