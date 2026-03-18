AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
Key AbbVie News
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alloy Therapeutics signed a multi‑year agreement with AbbVie to develop a next‑generation antibody discovery platform; Alloy will receive an upfront payment plus milestones, which can accelerate discovery of hard‑to‑drug targets and provide non‑dilutive near‑term cash. Alloy Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Advance Novel Antibody Discovery Platform
- Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated confidence in AbbVie’s growth prospects tied to obesity treatment progress after positive Phase 1 results — this underscores potential upside from a new high‑growth therapeutic area beyond core franchises. William Blair Asserts AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Growth Prospects on Obesity Treatment Opportunities
- Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie unit) launched a Skin Quality Index to standardize patient/provider conversations in aesthetics — a marketing and product‑positioning move that can support elective‑procedure demand and cross‑sell across Allergan’s portfolio. AbbVie’s Skin Quality Index Aims To Shape Aesthetics Growth Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Notable institutional interest: Billionaire Ken Fisher’s fund has included AbbVie among its notable 2026 moves, signaling confidence from an established investor and potential buying support. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Billionaire Ken Fisher Admires This Pharma Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts highlight AbbVie as a strong value stock based on valuation metrics and steady cash flows — useful context for longer‑term investors but not an immediate price catalyst. Here’s Why AbbVie (ABBV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court revived a whistleblower lawsuit alleging overcharging on drugs for low‑income patients against several large drugmakers, creating a sector‑level legal overhang; it’s unclear from published reports whether AbbVie is a named defendant, but the ruling increases regulatory/legal risk for big pharma generally. Big drugmakers must face US overcharge claims on medications for low-income patients
- Negative Sentiment: Technical pressure — several market writeups note ABBV has slipped below its 50‑day simple moving average, signaling short‑term momentum weakness and prompting traders to take profits or wait for a dip to re‑enter. AbbVie Slips Below 50-Day SMA: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.95.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
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