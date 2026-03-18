AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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