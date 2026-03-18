9,188 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Bought by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Roblox makes up about 0.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Roblox Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $2,732,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $4,717,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 257,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,570,349.68. The trade was a 18.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.