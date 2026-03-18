8,809 Shares in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF $OUSA Bought by KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp owned 0.06% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period.

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ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

OUSA opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

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