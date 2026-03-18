72,056 Shares in Nintendo Co. $NTDOY Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 76.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NTDOY. Wolfe Research raised Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Nintendo Co. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 18.91%.Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.