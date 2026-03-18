67,942 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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