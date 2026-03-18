606,472 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Bought by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 606,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,553,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises 29.4% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 891,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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