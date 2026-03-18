5,810 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 141,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 91,674 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 250,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 52,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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