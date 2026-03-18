55,888 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Bought by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 681.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 138.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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