4,704,197 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Acquired by CIBC Bancorp USA Inc.

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,704,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,876,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of CIBC Bancorp USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,447,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,869,000 after buying an additional 3,364,345 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,933,000 after buying an additional 1,755,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,128,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,786 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,331 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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