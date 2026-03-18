34,084 Shares in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF $GRNY Bought by KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRNY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

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Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNY opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.63.

About Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report).

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