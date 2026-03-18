329,051 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Purchased by Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC

Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 329,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,000. Barrick Mining comprises 3.5% of Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

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Barrick Mining Price Performance

B stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on B

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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