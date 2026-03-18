29,413 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Purchased by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Second Line Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 11.0%

CRDO stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $241,256.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,892,034 shares in the company, valued at $758,128,014.78. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $350,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,993.10. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $62,835,745. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.