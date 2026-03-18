29,413 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Purchased by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Second Line Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credo Technology Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple AI‑focused product launches (800G ZeroFlap optical transceivers, Robin 800G optical DSPs and the low‑power 1.6T Cardinal DSP family) expand Credo’s addressable market for hyperscale AI fabrics and signaling a clear push into optical and DSP solutions for AI data centers. Credo Launches 800G ZeroFlap Optical Transceivers Engineered for AI Networks
- Positive Sentiment: OFC 2026 demonstrations and industry recognition (ZeroFlap, Bluebird DSP) showcase live performance and give Credo credibility with hyperscalers that buy scale‑out/scale‑up interconnects. Credo Showcases ZeroFlap And Bluebird As AI Data Center Catalyst
- Positive Sentiment: Strong recent financials: Q3 revenue and EPS materially beat and management projects large FY2026 growth; macro comments from Oracle and Broadcom implying continued copper demand support Credo’s near‑term growth runway. Credo’s Growth Explosion The Market Is Ignoring
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from Oracle’s data center buildout and Broadcom commentary (slower CPO adoption) help the copper‑centric parts of Credo’s business, but long‑term optics/CPO remain a risk to monitor. Why Credo and Astera Soared After Oracle and Broadcom’s Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail attention and a large volume spike are driving short‑term volatility; that can amplify moves unrelated to fundamentals. CRDO shares garner retail attention amid new product launches, Nvidia CEO comments on copper use
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the launches, the stock fell intraday — suggesting profit‑taking or rotation after a big run; some investors are locking gains rather than waiting for adoption cycles. Credo Falls Despite New AI Networking Launches
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing and risk factors: Bank of America lowered its price target (but kept a Buy), and Credo has high customer concentration and a rich valuation — all reasons some holders may be trimming exposure. Credo Technology (CRDO) Fuels Optimism Despite Industry Re-Rating
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Stock Down 11.0%
CRDO stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $241,256.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,892,034 shares in the company, valued at $758,128,014.78. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $350,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,993.10. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $62,835,745. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.
Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.
Further Reading
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