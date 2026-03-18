2,373 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,642,796,000 after purchasing an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,196,420,000 after buying an additional 274,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $453,313,000 after acquiring an additional 284,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total value of $5,711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 429,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,760,816.20. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 89,051 shares of company stock worth $34,430,409 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ STX opened at $421.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $459.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

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About Seagate Technology

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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