2,263 Shares in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Bought by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $410,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,256,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,938 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Garmin by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,158,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,255,000 after buying an additional 671,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,229,810,000 after buying an additional 356,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $235.06 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

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Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,811.34. This represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total value of $1,323,866.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,579.72. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,074. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

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