200,000 Shares in VisionWave Holdings Inc $VWAV Bought by Yorkville Advisors Global LP

Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in shares of VisionWave Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VWAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. VisionWave accounts for 0.4% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 1.33% of VisionWave as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWAV. Wall Street Zen raised VisionWave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VisionWave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VisionWave has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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VisionWave Stock Performance

Shares of VisionWave stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.21. VisionWave Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at VisionWave

In other news, major shareholder Internacional Argentina Magic sold 12,200 shares of VisionWave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $116,876.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,008,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,239,514. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

VisionWave Company Profile

(Free Report)

VisionWave Technologies Inc is a defense development company focused on integrating advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous solutions across air, ground and sea domains. VisionWave Technologies Inc, formerly known as Bannix Acquisition Corp., is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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