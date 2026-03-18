150,000 Shares in Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp $QUMSU Purchased by Heights Capital Management Inc.

Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000.

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Quantumsphere Acquisition Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMSU opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Quantumsphere Acquisition Company Profile

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. We are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular geographic region or industry.

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