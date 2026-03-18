11,730 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

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Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

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