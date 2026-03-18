110,170 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 5.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,328,000 after buying an additional 7,051,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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