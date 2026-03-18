10,500 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Argus upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,503,093.74. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PEG opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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