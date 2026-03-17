ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane Sells 2,045 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 2,045 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,290.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 55,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,493.89. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GTM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 6,197,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,700,331. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTM. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,416,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,545,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 9,628,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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