zkSync (ZK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $137.24 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $137.24 million and approximately $28.42 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync launched on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,304,866,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkSync’s official message board is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,304,866,724.58521429 with 9,203,984,829.06406317 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.02035562 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $23,666,702.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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