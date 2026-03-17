Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.5789.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.8%

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

ZION opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,771,611.79. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $424,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,712.80. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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