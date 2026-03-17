Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) SVP Lori Winkler Sells 2,650 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ZBH opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

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Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,998 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $225,867,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,204,000 after buying an additional 2,017,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8,892.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,009,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,713,000 after buying an additional 1,987,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

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About Zimmer Biomet

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Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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