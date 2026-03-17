Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,030,263 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 12th total of 2,640,477 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 732,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 3,500,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,550,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,856. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 45.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVIA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Stock Down 1.2%

Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 180,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,484. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

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