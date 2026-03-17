ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $741.84 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.74 or 0.00361719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/Telegram, Discord, BitcoinTalk, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.