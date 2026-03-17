Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Ovintiv Q2 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Stephens upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.2%

OVV stock opened at C$75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.87. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$42.35 and a 52 week high of C$76.13. The company has a market cap of C$21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

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Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

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