Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 695,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,649,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,013,000 after acquiring an additional 703,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 347,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,382,000 after acquiring an additional 713,167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $40,176.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,607.94. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 284 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $47,149.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $2,289,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:YUM opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $169.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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