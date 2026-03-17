YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.3450. Approximately 9,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YD Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, YD Bio presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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YD Bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YD Bio

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YD Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

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