Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,292 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 12th total of 22,039 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 651,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

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Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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