Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,292 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 12th total of 22,039 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 651,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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