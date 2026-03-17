Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.2890. 32,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 35,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3%

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of tumor‐targeted cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages a proprietary platform to design pro‐drug versions of potent immune‐modulating cytokines, enabling local activation of immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while limiting systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead programs utilize engineered interleukin‐12 (IL‐12) and interleukin‐2 (IL‐2) molecules fused to tumor‐binding antibodies or peptide ligands.

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