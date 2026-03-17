Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Position Trimmed by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 490,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,424 shares of company stock worth $6,398,601. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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