WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,337 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 12th total of 39,276 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 136.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4,166.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

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WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6%

DHS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $114.22.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Dividend Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

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