Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,892 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $105,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $291.47 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $275.60 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.82 and a 200-day moving average of $322.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

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