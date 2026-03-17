Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wickes Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

Here are the key takeaways from Wickes Group’s conference call:

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Wickes delivered a strong 2025 with group sales up 5.9% and adjusted PBT rising 14.4% to £49.9m , driven by volume-led retail growth and improved design & installation (D&I) momentum.

and adjusted PBT rising to , driven by volume-led retail growth and improved design & installation (D&I) momentum. Management is accelerating the store rollout to a new target of 300 stores , using smaller 15–20k sq ft formats to access white‑space locations and targeting ~10+ openings per year from 2028, implying higher future growth potential.

, using smaller 15–20k sq ft formats to access white‑space locations and targeting ~10+ openings per year from 2028, implying higher future growth potential. The company remains cash generative (year-end cash £92m, average £153m), maintained the dividend and announced a further £10m buyback but says buybacks will slow as CapEx steps up to £40–45m in 2026 and property CapEx rises in the medium term.

in 2026 and property CapEx rises in the medium term. D&I has materially improved after 2024 changes — five consecutive quarters of order‑book growth and three quarters of delivered sales growth mean D&I is now contributing to profitability rather than being a drag.

Cost pressures persist — operating costs rose 6.7% with ~£17m of inflation (wage and NIC increases), productivity savings (£12.4m) didn’t fully offset this, and stepped‑up tech investment and pre‑opening losses will weigh on near‑term margins.

Wickes Group Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 224 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.08. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 165.60 and a one year high of GBX 255. The firm has a market cap of £498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.50.

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About Wickes Group

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Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

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