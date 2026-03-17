What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for MNR Q1 Earnings?

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mach Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MNR opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Mach Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 189.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $252,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,578,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100,574 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,926,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

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Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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