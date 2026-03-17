Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTE traded up C$0.93 on Tuesday, reaching C$33.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.41. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$22.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.58.

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Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of C$69.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5632706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship.

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