Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 51,648 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 12th total of 41,778 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 117,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,392,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 631,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 506,268 shares during the period. Paller Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 244,215 shares during the last quarter.

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Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 56,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,627. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on providing investors with exposure to dividend-paying equities across both developed and emerging markets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global stocks.

Advised by Allspring Global Investments, the fund employs a bottom-up research process to identify companies with strong dividend track records, sustainable payout ratios and attractive growth prospects.

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