Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,081,118 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 12th total of 3,517,021 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Watsco Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $374.49 on Tuesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $323.05 and a twelve month high of $521.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.02.

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Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.09%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Watsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $425.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 47.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 124,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 577.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Watsco by 237.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

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Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

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