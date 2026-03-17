Wall Street Zen Downgrades EHang (NASDAQ:EH) to Sell

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.

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EHang Trading Up 1.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Shares of EH opened at $12.03 on Friday. EHang has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $864.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in EHang by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,402,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

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