W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,595,991 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 12th total of 9,581,733 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,874,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,874,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 999,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,794. W.P. Carey has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore set a $74.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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