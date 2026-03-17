W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,595,991 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 12th total of 9,581,733 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,874,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,874,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 999,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,794. W.P. Carey has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

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W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore set a $74.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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